Tokyo Olympics: China's Liu Shiying wins Olympic women's javelin gold

  • China's world silver medallist Liu Shiying went one better to claim Olympic women's javelin gold in Tokyo on Friday.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:54 PM IST

China's world silver medallist Liu Shiying went one better to claim Olympic women's javelin gold in Tokyo on Friday.

Liu, 27, threw a best of 66.34 metres on her first attempt for victory. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

Poland's Maria Andrejczyk took silver with a best of 64.61m, while South African-born Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber, the reigning world champion, claimed bronze with a throw of 64.56m.

(More to follow)

