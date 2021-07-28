Tokyo Olympics Day 5 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 enters the fifth day which will begin with the Indian women's Hockey team locking horns with defending Olympic Gold Medallists Great Britain in their third Pool A encounter. All eyes will be on ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu as she gears up for her second game in the tournament. Archers Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari will also be in action in the individual 1/32 eliminations stage. Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh feature in the repechage semi-final A/B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls on Wednesday. Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will participate in the 49er event. In the afternoon, shuttler Sai Praneeth will play his singles group play stage game. Olympics debutant, boxer Pooja Rani will look to bring out her A-game on Wednesday.
Here is India's schedule on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics:
Hockey
India vs Great Britain in Women’s Pool A - 6:30 AM IST
Badminton
PV Sindhu in Women's Singles Group Play Stage – 7:30 AM IST
B Sai Praneeth in Men's Singles Group Play Stage – 2:30 PM IST
Archery
Tarundeep Rain in Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations – 7:31 AM IST
Pravin Jadhav in Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations – 12:30 PM IST
Deepika Kumari in Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations – 2:14 PM IST
Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh in Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 – 8:00 AM IST
Sailing
KC Ganapathy and VarunThakur in 49er Men's Race 2, 3 & 4 – 8:35 AM IST
Boxing
Pooja Rani in Prelims - Round of 16 - Women’s 75 Kg
-
IFS officer shares clip of mama monkey bathing its kid. Netizens love it
-
Twitter hails ‘junior Mirabai Chanu’, here’s how she reacted. Watch viral video
-
NDRF personnel rescue dog from Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged Shiroli area
-
Mumbai Police posts ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ meme to remind people about online safety