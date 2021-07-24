Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila loses her round of 32 clash
Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila loses her round of 32 clash

Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match.
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Indian judoka Sushila Devi's challenge in the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japan's Funa Tonaki, here on Saturday.

Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match.

Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match.

It was always going to be tough for the 26 year-old from Manipur at the world's premier sporting competition.

Sushila was the only Indian Judo athlete at this year's Olympic Games.

Sushila, who considers boxing icon MC Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that.

Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, had qualified for her maiden Games via continental quota.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
