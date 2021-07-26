Tokyo Olympics: Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker medal hopes as mixed team events make debut

India’s Air Pistol and Air Rifle shooters are gearing up to compete in the Mixed Team events come Tuesday, July 27, 2021, when both the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team and 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competitions make their Olympic debuts.

After disappointments in the individual events, India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will pair up in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal too will compete in the same event.

A total of 20 pairs will take part in the 10m air pistol qualifications with the challengers coming from Russia, Iran, China, France and Serbia.

Here's all you need to know about the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event

India team pairs

Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker

Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Date & Time

Qualification, stage 1: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 5.30AM IST

Qualification, stage 2: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 6.15AM IST

Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 7.30 AM IST

Teams

20 pairs

Favourites & Strong pairs: Russia, Iran, China, France, Serbia

Format

1st qualification round: three series of 10-shots by each team member

2nd qualification round: top eight pairs of 1stround to shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member

Medal rounds

Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)

Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)

Finals Scoring

Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie.

First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins.





10M Air Rifle Mixed Team

India have two pairs - Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan and Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil - in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event. It will see participation from 29 pairs with the biggest challenge expected to come from Hungary, Russia, USA, China and Germany.

India team pairs

Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan

Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil

Date & Time

Qualification stage 1: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9.45 AM IST

Qualification stage 2: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10.30 AM IST

Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11.45 AM IST

Teams

29 pairs

Favourites & Strong pairs: Hungary, Russia, USA, China, Germany

Format

1st qualification round: three series of 10-shots by each team member

2nd qualification round: top eight pairs of 1stround shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member

Medal rounds

Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)

Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)

Finals Scoring

Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie.

First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins.

Meanwhile at the Asaka Shooting range on Monday, day three, of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Shooting competition, India’s Angad Bajwa finished 18thin the qualifiers with a score of 120 and Mairaj Ahmad Khan ended 25thwith 117, to bow out of the Men’s Skeet event.