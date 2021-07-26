Tokyo Olympics: Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker medal hopes as mixed team events make debut
- India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will pair up in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal too will compete in the same event. India also have Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil in the 10m Air Rifles.
India’s Air Pistol and Air Rifle shooters are gearing up to compete in the Mixed Team events come Tuesday, July 27, 2021, when both the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team and 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competitions make their Olympic debuts.
After disappointments in the individual events, India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will pair up in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal too will compete in the same event.
A total of 20 pairs will take part in the 10m air pistol qualifications with the challengers coming from Russia, Iran, China, France and Serbia.
Here's all you need to know about the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event
India team pairs
Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker
Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Date & Time
Qualification, stage 1: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 5.30AM IST
Qualification, stage 2: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 6.15AM IST
Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 7.30 AM IST
Teams
20 pairs
Favourites & Strong pairs: Russia, Iran, China, France, Serbia
Format
1st qualification round: three series of 10-shots by each team member
2nd qualification round: top eight pairs of 1stround to shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member
Medal rounds
Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)
Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)
Finals Scoring
Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie.
First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins.
10M Air Rifle Mixed Team
India have two pairs - Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan and Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil - in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event. It will see participation from 29 pairs with the biggest challenge expected to come from Hungary, Russia, USA, China and Germany.
India team pairs
Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan
Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil
Date & Time
Qualification stage 1: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9.45 AM IST
Qualification stage 2: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10.30 AM IST
Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11.45 AM IST
Teams
29 pairs
Favourites & Strong pairs: Hungary, Russia, USA, China, Germany
Format
1st qualification round: three series of 10-shots by each team member
2nd qualification round: top eight pairs of 1stround shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member
Medal rounds
Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)
Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)
Finals Scoring
Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie.
First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins.
Meanwhile at the Asaka Shooting range on Monday, day three, of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Shooting competition, India’s Angad Bajwa finished 18thin the qualifiers with a score of 120 and Mairaj Ahmad Khan ended 25thwith 117, to bow out of the Men’s Skeet event.