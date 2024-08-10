Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's viral pose is now a celebration trend among champions at Paris Olympics 2024

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become an unexpected viral sensation at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to his relaxed shooting style, where he was seen with one hand in his pocket and both eyes open while aiming. Dikeç, who won a silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event alongside teammate Şevval İlayda Tarhan, has competed in five consecutive Olympic Games, but it was his calm and casual demeanor that captured the internet's attention. Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's viral pose is now a celebration trend among champions in Paris Olympics

"I did not need special equipment," he told Turkish media last week. "I'm a natural, a natural shooter."

Following his viral moment, athletes across various sports began mimicking Dikeç's distinctive pose as a celebratory gesture. Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who set a new world record, and Australian pole vaulter Nina Kennedy, who won gold, both celebrated their achievements by striking Dikeç's now-iconic stance. Jamaican discus thrower Rojé Stona also adopted the pose after setting an Olympic record and winning gold.

“Congratulations, Duplantis,” Dikeç wrote on X on Monday, with a photo of Duplantis’ celebration. “My man,” the pole vaulter responded later on Friday.

The trend has extended beyond the Olympics, with footballers joining in on the action. Fenerbahçe midfielder İrfan Can Kahveci celebrated a Champions League goal by striking the "Yusuf Dikeç pose," as did other players in European football leagues like Cyriel Dessers, the Nigerian attacker from Scotland's Rangers team, and Steven Berghuis.

“Shooting with my hand in my pocket has nothing to do with artistry. I am more motivated and feel more comfortable while shooting,” he told Turkish radio station Radyo Gol a few days ago.

Shooters in competitions typically rely on a variety of specialized equipment, including glasses designed for precision and ear protection to block out noise. However, Dikeç took a different approach. He competed with his usual glasses and earplugs, keeping one hand in his pocket, and radiating a unique confidence.

Now in his fifth Olympic appearance, Dikeç first competed in the 2008 Beijing Games. As an experienced sports shooter, he holds a world record from the 2006 CISM Military World Championships in Norway, where he scored 597 points in the 25m center-fire pistol event.

In 2012, Dikeç secured a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Final in Bangkok, Thailand. He is now a retired non-commissioned officer from the Turkish Gendarmerie.