IOC President Thomas Bach, left, speaks to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, not in photo, during their meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Headquarters. (AP)
'We're walking the talk': IOC's Bach says fan ban proves Olympic safety pledge

Bach toured the International Broadcast Centre on Tuesday, which will be the main access Olympic spectators will have to games after Covid precautions forced a ban on fans in Tokyo.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST

IOC president Thomas Bach says Olympic fans will not be forgotten despite having to make the difficult decision to ban spectators at the Tokyo Games.

Bach toured the International Broadcast Centre on Tuesday, which will be the main access Olympic spectators will have to games after Covid precautions forced a ban on fans in Tokyo.

But Bach said the decision to keep out spectators was made with a "heavy heart", but proves the IOC is serious about holding a safe Olympics.

