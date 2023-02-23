Adam Silver unveils streaming experience of future via NBA app at 2023 All-Star Tech Summit

At the NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduced new personalized options that would be part of the future live game streaming experience, including a feature for fans to scan their own avatar into a live NBA game via the NBA App and replace an NBA player.

In addition to the avatar option, the future telecast will offer fans more customized experiences, including a wider selection of alternate languages, high-profile influencer and celebrity commentary, the ability to transport the game to virtual locations, new animated graphics, integrated betting and enhanced camera angles.

The NBA announced the launch of the reimagined global NBA App in September 2022 which is the all-in-one destination for NBA fans of every team. With entirely new personalization features, the NBA App provides wall-to-wall content from every NBA game and feature social-style vertical video, unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to players and teams, new and existing shows and series, and access to the NBA vault for free. The NBA App – a product of NBA Digital, the league’s joint venture with Turner Sports – is free to download.

The NBA also launched NBA ID, the league’s newest global membership program offering fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners. NBA ID, which is free to join, links a fan’s experiences across existing products like NBA League Pass and NBA Pick’Em. Throughout the season, NBA ID members get access to new original content and fan favorites from the NBA vault. Additionally, there is an enhanced members-only experiences from NBA partners, ticket promotions, prizes through predictive and sweepstakes-style NBA Pick’Em fantasy games, voting campaigns and other rewards.

The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offerings – NBA League Pass and NBA TV – will be integrated into the NBA App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place. For NBA League Pass subscribers, the live streams will feature higher video quality, lower streaming latency and a seamless user experience for consuming live NBA content.

