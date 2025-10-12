AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, : AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, October 12

Netherlands, Denmark, Scotland in World Cup qualifying action

Vacherot plays cousin Rinderknech in Shanghai Masters final

Gauff v Pegula in all-American Wuhan final

India in command against West Indies in 2nd Test

Chiefs host Lions in NFL

FOOTBALL

European 2026 World Cup qualifying: Group C - Scotland v Belarus , Denmark v Greece ; Group G - Netherlands v Finland , Lithuania v Poland ; Group H - San Marino v Cyprus , Romania v Austria ; Group L - Faroe Islands v Czech Republic , Croatia v Gibraltar . Picture

Africa 2026 World Cup qualifying: Group A - Burkina Faso v Ethiopia, Djibouti v Sierra Leone, Egypt v Guinea-Bissau ; Group E - Zambia v Niger ; Group I - Chad v Central African Republic , Ghana v Comoros, Mali v Madagascar . Picture

TENNIS

Monegasque qualifier Valentin Vacherot plays his French cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the Shanghai Masters final . Coverage by Rebecca Bailey. Picture

Coco Gauff plays fellow American Jessica Pegula in the Wuhan Open final . Picture

CRICKET

West Indies trail India by 378 runs with six first-innings wickets remaining going into day three of the second Test in Delhi . Coverage by Faisal Kamal. Picture

Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka: India v Australia at Visakhapatnam . Picture

Opening day of the first Test of a two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore . Picture

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs - American League Championship Series, Game 1: Seattle at Toronto

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL: Denver at New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore, Dallas at Carolina, Arizona at Indianapolis, Seattle at Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami, New England at New Orleans, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Las Vegas, Cincinnati at Green Bay, San Francisco at Tampa Bay, Detroit at Kansas

RUGBY UNION

French Top 14: Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles . Picture

English Premiership: Harlequins v Saracens

GOLF

Final round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, with Xander Schauffele tied for the lead

Last round of the European Tour's Spanish Open in Madrid, with England's Marco Penge holding a four-shot adbantage

Fourth round of the LPGA Tour event in Shanghai

CYCLING

Paris-Tours one-day classic in France. Picture

