AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, October 12
Netherlands, Denmark, Scotland in World Cup qualifying action
Vacherot plays cousin Rinderknech in Shanghai Masters final
Gauff v Pegula in all-American Wuhan final
India in command against West Indies in 2nd Test
Chiefs host Lions in NFL
FOOTBALL
European 2026 World Cup qualifying: Group C - Scotland v Belarus , Denmark v Greece ; Group G - Netherlands v Finland , Lithuania v Poland ; Group H - San Marino v Cyprus , Romania v Austria ; Group L - Faroe Islands v Czech Republic , Croatia v Gibraltar . Picture
Africa 2026 World Cup qualifying: Group A - Burkina Faso v Ethiopia, Djibouti v Sierra Leone, Egypt v Guinea-Bissau ; Group E - Zambia v Niger ; Group I - Chad v Central African Republic , Ghana v Comoros, Mali v Madagascar . Picture
TENNIS
Monegasque qualifier Valentin Vacherot plays his French cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the Shanghai Masters final . Coverage by Rebecca Bailey. Picture
Coco Gauff plays fellow American Jessica Pegula in the Wuhan Open final . Picture
CRICKET
West Indies trail India by 378 runs with six first-innings wickets remaining going into day three of the second Test in Delhi . Coverage by Faisal Kamal. Picture
Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka: India v Australia at Visakhapatnam . Picture
Opening day of the first Test of a two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore . Picture
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs - American League Championship Series, Game 1: Seattle at Toronto
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
NFL: Denver at New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore, Dallas at Carolina, Arizona at Indianapolis, Seattle at Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami, New England at New Orleans, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Las Vegas, Cincinnati at Green Bay, San Francisco at Tampa Bay, Detroit at Kansas
RUGBY UNION
French Top 14: Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles . Picture
English Premiership: Harlequins v Saracens
GOLF
Final round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, with Xander Schauffele tied for the lead
Last round of the European Tour's Spanish Open in Madrid, with England's Marco Penge holding a four-shot adbantage
Fourth round of the LPGA Tour event in Shanghai
CYCLING
Paris-Tours one-day classic in France. Picture
