Max Verstappen was "realistic" about his slim title chance after producing one of his greatest drives to go from a pit-lane start to the podium at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. After storming Sao Paulo podium, 'proud' Verstappen aims to keep fighting

Twenty-four hours after dismissing his hopes and saying he could "forget about" any late bid for a fifth drivers world title, the Red Bull driver stormed through the field, responded boldly after having a puncture and finished third.

Series leader Lando Norris won for McLaren, his second successive triumph from pole position, to extend his lead over team-mate Oscar Piastri to 24 points and to 49 points over Verstappen with three races and a sprint remaining.

"The race was quite full on and had a lot of action," said an understated Verstappen. "I had to overtake some cars, coming from the pit lane.

"I think our pace was quite strong over all the stints because sometimes it's difficult to know fully with traffic and stuff.

"So, to be on the podium from the pit lane, I didn't expect that at all, even with a puncture at the beginning of the race.

"That is why we had to box again so it's an incredible result for us and I'm very happy with that. I'm very proud of everyone within the team as well.

"Yesterday was very tough for us, but we never give up and we always try and improve and find more lap time and luckily we found that again today."

He was reluctant to write off his hopes of mounting a title challenge in the final three Grands Prix, but added: "We've got to be realistic. Over the whole season, we've not been good enough, but we will keep on trying to win races and see what happens."

Verstappen, who won at Interlagos from 17th on the grid last year, became the eighth driver to claim a podium finish after starting from the pit-lane and the first since seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in Hungary in 2014.

str/nr

