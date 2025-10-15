Ahmedabad recommended as Commonwealth Games 2030 host, final decision in November

The Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board on Wednesday recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. However, the final decision on 2030 CWG hosting rights will be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26. FILE PHOTO: General view of a cricket bat and gloves before during Commonwealth Games(REUTERS)

India faced competition from Nigeria, but the Commonwealth Sport has decided to "develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating" the African nation's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.

"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," stated a press release from Commonwealth Sport.

"Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," it added.

The Evaluation Committee reviewed detailed bids from both Ahmedabad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria. Both cities were praised for submitting compelling proposals that showcased their commitment and ambition to contribute to the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

India, which hosted the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 2010 in New Delhi, is now poised to stage the Centenary edition in 2030.

'Inspiring Proposals' from Both Countries: Commonwealth Sport

Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, Dr. Donald Rukare, acknowledged the strength of both bids. “The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership...and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision,” he said.

He also praised Nigeria’s efforts, stating, “The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent.”

PT Usha: A Historic Honour for India

P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and head of the Commonwealth Games Association (India), welcomed the recommendation, calling it an “extraordinary honour” for India.

“The Games would not only showcase India's world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” she said.

“We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships, and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”

Ahmedabad’s Growing Sporting Infrastructure

Ahmedabad has recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and is rapidly developing its sports infrastructure. At the heart of these developments is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, currently under construction. Alongside the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the enclave will feature an aquatics centre, a football stadium, and two indoor sports arenas, making it well-suited for a multi-sport event of this scale.

A Contrast with Glasgow 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will follow a more compact and cost-conscious model, with events taking place within a 12-kilometre radius. The overall budget has been pegged at a modest £114 million (over ₹1,300 crore). However, this downsizing has led to the exclusion of key sports like shooting, wrestling, badminton, and hockey from the programme.

In contrast, the IOA has pledged to bring back a full slate of disciplines for 2030, including those dropped in Glasgow. “The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling, etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi and kho kho should also be there,” IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey had said during a special general meeting in Delhi earlier this year.

India had previously spent close to ₹70,000 crore to host the 2010 edition — a massive jump from the original estimate of ₹1,600 crore. The Commonwealth Games typically feature participation from athletes representing 72 nations and territories.

Looking Ahead to Milestone Games

Katie Sadleir, CEO of Commonwealth Sport, emphasised the strategic significance of the 2030 edition. “Today's recommendation is strategically important for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. It builds on the platform that Glasgow 2026 will provide and sets a clear direction for the years ahead,” she said.

“The Centenary Games in 2030 offer an opportunity not just to celebrate 100 years of history, but to demonstrate how the Commonwealth Games can continue to evolve, creating meaningful impact for athletes, communities and nations across the Commonwealth.”

If approved, Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games, marking a historic milestone for both India and the Commonwealth.