Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Albies, Olson homers, Elder's strong outing lead the Braves to a 4-1 win over the Cubs

AP |
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 07:09 am IST

Albies, Olson homers, Elder's strong outing lead the Braves to a 4-1 win over the Cubs

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson homered and Bryce Elder had his fourth straight strong outing as the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Monday night.

Albies, Olson homers, Elder's strong outing lead the Braves to a 4-1 win over the Cubs
Albies, Olson homers, Elder's strong outing lead the Braves to a 4-1 win over the Cubs

The Cubs, who lead the NL wild-card race, lost for the fourth time in five games.

Olson went 2 for 4 and hit his 23rd home run of the season in the eighth inning.

Elder pitched one-run ball for 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out six, walked one and allowed five hits. He has allowed four earned runs in his last four starts over 26 1/3 innings.

Tyler Kinley worked a perfect eighth for his 13th straight scoreless appearance for the Braves. Rasiel Iglesias pitched the ninth inning and earned his 25th save.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga gave up three runs in the first inning before settling down. He retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced and was lifted after six innings. He gave up five hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

The Cubs scored in the seventh when Matt Shaw's sacrifice fly to center scored Nico Hoerner.

Albies' solo homer came with two outs in the first inning. Ha-Seong Kim followed with a single and scored on rookie Drake Baldwin's double. Ronald Acuña Jr. singled home Baldwin, giving the Braves a 3-0 lead and ending his career-worst 0-for-25 drought.

The Cubs finally threatened Elder in the seventh with runners at second and third and one out, but Johnson retired Shaw and Reese McGuire to keep the score 3-1.

Elder's last two starts have been against the Cubs. He gave up just one earned run in 13 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Cubs RHP Cade Horton will face Braves RHP Spencer Strider Tuesday in the second game of the three-game series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Albies, Olson homers, Elder's strong outing lead the Braves to a 4-1 win over the Cubs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On