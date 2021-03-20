Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC
Divyansh Singh Panwar was fighting his own battle as the world grappled with the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.The Indian shooter "almost forgot" how to shoot, something that had earned him laurels, including an Olympic quota and medals of all colours across the world.
On Saturday however, the 18-year-old 10m air rifle specialist showed that he is getting back to his old self, with a bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup here.
The world number one had no qualms in admitting that the shutdown had affected him gravely.
"During lockdown my confidence, motivation took a hit, it seemed there was nothing left, no plans for future and we didn't know what's in store ahead, in a way everything became blank," Divyansh told reporters after his medal-winning effort.
"As we started practising, we felt good but before that, there was no competition for such a long time that I almost forgot shooting... It happens mentally, we were not doing it daily so we forgot, then we worked hard and slowly came back," he added.
Divyansh opened India's medals tally with a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle on the second competition day of the combined world cup at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.The 2019 World Cup Finals gold medallist shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium here.
He secured the Tokyo Olympics quota when he bagged silver in the 10m air rifle event at the Beijing World Cup in April 2019.
The promising rifleman said this bronze medal will do his confidence a world of good heading into the Olympics.
"This medal is a great thing for my confidence, gives me the belief that I can do better than this and I will definitely give my best," the Jaipur-born marksman said.
Speaking about pressure, he said, "I was not able to understand how to handle the situation, in World Cups earlier you must have noticed that I was pretty nervous... it happens gradually, with small steps.
"The mind status is different in World Cup from trials and training though we have some great shooters in our country. One shot can really affect my rhythm."
Though he has won a medal after being deprived of competition for more than a year, Divyansh said he is yet to go back to the place he was before the pandemic struck, when Indian shooters dominated the sport globally, topping all the four World Cup stages and also the prestigious season-ending World Cup Finals in Putian, China.
Divyansh shot 10.6 before bowing out of Saturday's final with the bronze. He was placed sixth in the 60-shot qualification with a total of 629.1.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC
Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament
- India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle
- The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
EXCLUSIVE - Expecting this to be my best-ever Olympics: Sharath Kamal
- Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal expressed satisfaction upon qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, saying he is back to hitting top gear again.
ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19
Glad to end Vijender's unbeaten record: Lopsan
How a personal tragedy shaped Sathiyan's route to Tokyo
- Sathiyan, 28, recalled his father as being a towering personality at home for both him and his mother, who soon realised it was her turn to stand tall for her son’s table tennis career.
Vijender loses to Lopsan, unbeaten run in professional boxing comes to end
Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired
Meet Usman Chand, the lone Pakistani athlete at Delhi's Shooting World Cup
- Usman, a skeet shooter, will be competing on Saturday. He had to take a detour through Dubai since direct travel between India and Pakistan is still under suspension.
ISSF World Cup: Moudgil proves a point with qualification in air rifle final
Partnership with DSF will support budding boxers in the country, says Mary Kom
- Through this partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educational and financial assistance to these promising boxers for the next year.