Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery at home
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, his Alpine team said on Monday.
Footage from Spanish television network Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the hospital in Berne, where he had undergone surgery to treat a fractured jaw sustained in the crash near his home in Lugano.
The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season with the Alpine (formerly Renault) team after two years out of the sport.
"After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital ... Fernado Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home," Alpine said in a statement.
"He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season."
The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.
