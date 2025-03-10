Anurag Thakur likely to contest for BFI president’s post

New Delhi: Former union sports minister Anurag Thakur is likely to be in the fray for the president’s post in the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections, it has been learnt. Anurag Thakur during a boxing event. (BFI)

On Monday, Thakur’s name was sent as one of its two representatives by Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) to attend the Annual General Meeting and be part of the electoral college for the federation’s March 28 elections.

“We have nominated Anurag Thakur ji and president Rajesh Bhandari as our representatives for the AGM,” HPBA secretary SK Shandil told HT. Asked whether Thakur would contest for the president’s post, he said: “We have to wait and see.”

Thakur, a BJP Lok Sabha MP and former cricket board president, is part of the Himachal boxing body’s executive board, he said. “He has been long associated with HPBA, serving in various capacities,” he added.

Two other top BFI officials confirmed that Thakur would run for the president’s post. “His name has been forwarded by HPBA for the electoral college. When someone of his stature is going as representative of the state, all indications are that he is going to file nomination for the BFI president’s post,” a senior federation official aware of the developments told HT.

Another BFI official said Thakur’s name has been discussed by the state units in the last few days. “We are aware of the situation. He has shown interest to become BFI president and there is lot for support from BFI units. Boxing is going through turmoil at the moment and we need an able administrator to bring the sport back on track,” said a state representative who holds a top position in the national boxing body.

BFI president Ajay Singh, who is the SpiceJet chairman and managing director, has spent two terms heading the federation and is interested to go for a third term, people close to him said. “He has done a lot for the sport in his two terms. He took the initiative to bring India under World Boxing, which has got provisional recognition from IOC,” said another BFI official.

Last week, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha named an ad hoc body to run boxing affairs after blaming the federation for delaying its election. Singh’s term had ended in early February. BFI then approached the Delhi high court and got the IOA order stayed.

On March 4, BFI secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita issued notice for election with March 28 at the date. The state units were asked to send the names of their representatives by Monday 6.00pm. On March 7, BFI announced the appointment of former Delhi HC judge, justice RK Gauba, as returning officer.

It has been learnt that some BFI members raised objections that the election notice was incomplete. “The notification must have the full timeline with date for nominations, etc. That is yet to be issued and it raises several questions,” said a BFI official.

An office order issued by BFI on March 7 stating that “only bonafide and duly elected members during the election AGM (notified to BFI) of the state units affiliated with the BFI shall be authorised to represent their respective States/Union Territories,” has been objected to by some state units including Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on grounds of “interference in internal affairs of state units.”

HPBA said the “provision unlawfully restricts” the autonomy of the state units in picking their representatives.

“The communication further imposes an arbitrary and additional requirement that representatives must be elected at an AGM... Under the existing BFI regulations each state unit has the prerogative to nominate representatives based on its internal governance structure,” HPBA president Rajesh Bhandari wrote to Ajay Singh, urging him to withdraw the notification.

A similar objection was raised by BFI treasurer and Madhya Pradesh unit secretary Digvijay Singh, who is likely to contest for one of the senior posts. “This notification creates potential legal vulnerabilities. The denial of our right to nominate representatives in accordance with BFI’s established rules and regulations constitutes an unjust encroachment upon our governance framework,” he wrote.