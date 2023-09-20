Asian Games 2023: From Neeraj Chopra to India cricket teams, a look at country's top-10 medal contenders

Five years ago, India wrapped up its Asian Games campaign in style, clinching an impressive 16 gold medals among a total haul of 70 medals, marking a historic high-water mark for the nation in the Games' history. As we fast forward to the present year, India is set to send its most extensive assembly of athletes and officials ever, comprising 653 competitors, to participate in the Asiad. The aspiration is to surpass the remarkable achievements of the previous campaign, an endeavor succinctly conveyed by the campaign slogan, 'Iss baar, sau paar' (This time, let's cross 100 medals). Although it undoubtedly poses a formidable challenge, the talented athletes on the Asian Games roster are well-equipped to transform this ambitious goal into a reality. Neeraj Chopra (L), Indian men's team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), and badminton men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.(File)

As India embark on their Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou, let's take a look at top-10 medal prospects

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics - Javelin throw)

There should really be no surprises.

Chopra, the reigning champion of the Asian Games from Jakarta 2018, is poised to uphold his gold medal legacy. In the years following his Asiad triumph, Neeraj became an Olympic champion, a Diamond League winner, and finally the World Champion this year, and is set to defend his title again in the continental tournament.

In Indonesia, he ascended to the highest echelon of the podium with an awe-inspiring javelin throw that spanned an impressive 88.06 meters. His astounding personal record stands at a monumental 89.94 meters.

India men's and women's cricket teams

The Hangzhou Games will see Indian men's and women's cricket teams making their debut at Asiad. Undoubtedly, they will be strong contenders for gold; the men's team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and while almost all of the first-team players will be absent as preparations for the ODI World Cup are on full-throttle, the Indian men's team remains favourite.

Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, will take the reins of the women's team in the opening rounds. It's worth noting that the originally designated captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, faced suspension from the International Cricket Council due to an emotional outburst during an ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet's return to the team will be contingent on it reaching the final stage.

Both the Indian men's and women's teams will kick off their campaigns directly from the quarterfinals.

Indian men's and women's hockey teams

The Indian men's hockey team, fresh from its Asian Champions Trophy win, is strongly positioned to clinch gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Ranked 3rd in the world and in excellent form, a top podium finish led by Harmanpreet Singh would be expected. India has a relatively modest history at the Asian Games, with three titles compared to Pakistan's eight and South Korea's four.

The Indian women's team, led by Savita Punia, also holds a strong chance for a podium finish, currently ranking 7th globally and being the top-ranked Asian team. Their last Asian Games gold dates back to 1982, and they aim for nothing less than a top podium in Hangzhou.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (Badminton - men's doubles)

Satwik and Chirag, the reigning stars of Indian badminton, made a significant impact this year. The duo achieved a historic feat earlier in 2023 by becoming the first Indian pair to secure gold at the Asian Championships. Following a pandemic-induced hiatus, they made a remarkable comeback in 2022, clinching titles at the Indian Open Super 500 and the Commonwealth Games. Their achievements culminated in a maiden bronze at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)

He is undoubtedly a strong candidate for a medal. Sable may have failed to make a mark at the World Championships last month, but has since skipped the Diamond League final to particularly prepare for the Asian Games.

He had secured a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and currently holds the national record with a time of 8 minutes 11.20 seconds. His best time this season stands at 8:11.63, ranking him second among Asian athletes, with Japan's Miura Ryuji (Season's Best: 8:09.91) leading the standings.

HS Prannoy (Badminton - men's singles)

Over the past 12 months, Prannoy has consistently been India's top-performing singles player, with notable achievements including winning the Malaysia Masters in May, finishing as the runner-up at the Australian Open, and securing a bronze medal at the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, last month. As a testament to his success, he achieved a career-high world ranking of sixth.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, 49kg)

Chanu enters every competition as a formidable contender for a medal. This year, she has set her sights on securing an Asian Games medal, the only one missing from her collection. Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, has been diligently striving to achieve a 90kg snatch lift. While clinching gold may be challenging due to strong Chinese competitors like Hou Zhihui and Jiang Huihua, a podium finish remains a strong possibility for the Manipuri weightlifter.

Antim Panghal (Wrestling, 57kg)

Antim Panghal remains a strong contender for a podium finish in her weight category. Hailing from Hisar, the wrestler convincingly triumphed in the recent trials for the Asian Games and the World Championships. Notably, she made history as India's first female wrestler to secure consecutive junior world titles, showcasing her prowess in both technical and mental aspects of the sport.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Archery)

As the world's fourth-ranked women's compound archer, Jyothi carries India's aspiration for an individual gold medal in archery, a feat yet to be achieved. At 27 years old, her return to the sport last year has been remarkable, claiming an impressive tally of six gold, one silver, and three bronze medals across the World Cup and World Championships.

Jyothi Yarraji (Athletics - 100m hurdles)

As India's first Asian champion in the 100m hurdles, Yarraji is a guaranteed contender for a women's medal. Her triumph at the Asian Championships in July, clocking a time of 13.09 seconds, solidifies her credentials. At just 24 years old, she holds the national record with a remarkable 12.78 seconds and ranks second in Asia this season, narrowly trailing China's Wu Yanni, whose best timing for the season stands at 12.76 seconds.

