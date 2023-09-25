News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 2: India eye gold in women's cricket; medals at stake in shooting, rowing
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 2: India eye gold in women's cricket; medals at stake in shooting, rowing

Sep 25, 2023 05:48 AM IST
Asian Games Live updates: India won five medals (3 silver and 2 bronze) and will look to add more medals to the tally on Day 2,.

Asian Games 2023, Day 2 Live Updates: After starting the Asian Games 2023 on a good note, India will hope for an even better show on Monday, Day 2 of the continental showdown in Hangzhou, China. All eyes will be on the Indian women's cricket team, who lock horns with Sri Lanka in the gold medal match. Apart from that we've the mixed team table tennis action. The men's and women's team are out following their respective defeats on Day 1. Men's went down against South Korea, while Thailand got the better off women.

If we look further there are plenty other events, where Indian athletes will be in contention for a medal. S Nataraj and Maana Patel will be competing in the finals of men's and women 50m Backstroke. There are several final rowing events, also lined-up for the day. India have so far won three medals in rowing and will look to add more to the tally.

  • Sep 25, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 2: Women's cricket final

    India will take on Sri Lanka in the women's cricket final, on Monday. The match will also see captain Harmanpreet return from a two-match ICC suspension.

    India defeated Bangladesh in the semi-final, by eight wickets. Chasing a target of 52 runs, India reached 52/2 in 8.2 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 20* off 15 balls by Jemimah. Meanwhile, initially a four-wicket haul by Vastrakar bowled out Bangladesh for 51 in 17.5 overs.

  • Sep 25, 2023 05:43 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 2: Shooting on Day 2

    Shooting will have medals on offer on Monday, in Hangzhou!

    We will have the men's 10m air rifle (individual and team) events today, which will see Divyansh, Aishwary and Rudrankksh in action! Meanwhile, in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol (individual and team) events, we will have Anish, Vijayveer and Adarsh taking on the field!

  • Sep 25, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 2: Schedule for today

    Cricket: Indian women face Sri Lanka (11.30 am)

    Shooting: (6.30 am)

    Men's 10m air rifle (Individual & Team) – Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil (Qualification and Final)

    Men's 25m rapid fire pistol (Individual & Team) – Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh (Qualification and Final)

    Rowing: (7 am onwards)

    Balraj Panwar - Final

    Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar & Ashish (Men's Four) - Final

    Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh (Men's Quadruple) - Final

    Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani, Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Varsha KB, H Tendenthoi Devi, G Geetanjali (Women's Eight) - Final

    Wushu: (6:30 am to 5 pm)

    Roshibina Devi, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vikrant Baliyan (Quarterfinals)

    Gymnastics (Qualifying): Pranati Nayak (7:30 am onwards)

    Boxing: Arundhati Chaudhary, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev will be in action in their preliminary rounds. (4.45 pm onwards)

    Swimming (Round 1 to Finals): Srihari Nataraj, Likhith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran, Virdhawal Khade (7:30 am onwards)

    Table Tennis: Mixed doubles early rounds (Manika/Sathiyan, Harmeet/Sreeja) begins at 7.30 am,

    Rugby Sevens: India vs Singapore (8:20 am)

    Handball: (11:30 am)

    India vs Japan (Women's Preliminary)

    Basketball (3x3)

    India vs Uzbekistan (Women's Pool) (11:20 am)

    India vs Malaysia (Men's Pool) (12:10 pm)

    Chess

    Koneru Humpy & Harika Dronavalli (Women's individuals) - Round 3 and Round 4 (12:30 pm)

    Vidith Gujrathi & Arjun Erigaisi (Men's individuals) - Round 3 and Round 4. (12:30 pm)

    Swimming (Heats to Finals) (7:30 onwards)

    Likhith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran and Virdhawal Khade

    Judo

    Garima Choudhary - Pre-quarters and possible quarterfinal (7:30 am)

    Sailing (Women) (8:30 am onwards)

    Nethra Kumanan (Dinghy) - Race 8-9

    Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma (Skiff) - Race 11-12

    Ishwarya Ganesh (Windsurfing) - Race 11-12

    Neha Thakur (Girl's Dinghy) - Race 1-2

    Sailing (Mixed)

    Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode & Ramya Saravanan (Multihull) - Race 11-12

    Sudhanshu Shekhar & Preeti Kongara (Dinghy) - Race 9-10

  • Sep 25, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 2: Prospective medal events

    The prospective medal events for today are women's cricket, where India will face Sri Lanka in the final. There are four prospective medals in rowing, four in shooting (individual and team, depending on final qualification), one in judo (if we qualify for the final) and six in swimming (if we qualify for the final).

  • Sep 25, 2023 05:14 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 2: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023 Day 2, straight from Hangzhou. Stay tuned folks!

