Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Astros RHP Luis Garcia exits start against Blue Jays in 2nd inning because of sore right elbow

AP |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 08:38 am IST

Astros RHP Luis Garcia exits start against Blue Jays in 2nd inning because of sore right elbow

TORONTO — Houston Astros right-hander Luis Garcia exited Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning because of a sore right elbow.

Astros RHP Luis Garcia exits start against Blue Jays in 2nd inning because of sore right elbow
Astros RHP Luis Garcia exits start against Blue Jays in 2nd inning because of sore right elbow

AJ Blubaugh came on to replace Garcia, who was making his second start after sitting out more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Garcia threw 27 pitches, 14 for strikes.

Garcia gestured at his elbow and then motioned to the dugout after throwing an 88 mph pitch to Ernie Clement with two outs in the second. After a brief conversation on the mound, he walked off with a trainer.

“It was a punch to the gut," Astros manager Joe Espada said. “He’s worked so hard to get back. Just to see him call us and point to his elbow, it’s tough.”

Garcia had hit the previous batter, Addison Barger, on the foot with a first-pitch curveball.

Astros infielder Carlos Correa said he was "devastated" to see Garcia leave injured.

“It’s not something you want to see,” Correa said. “He just got back with us. He looked really good in his last outing and he was looking good in this outing as well. It’s definitely something you don’t want to see.”

Garcia got the win over the Angels on Sept. 1, allowing three hits and three runs in six innings in his first start since May 1, 2023.

Espada said Garcia didn't have any problems recovering from that start.

“He’s been fine," Espada said. "If there were any issues, he wouldn’t have pitched. Just unfortunate.”

Against Toronto, the right-handed Garcia retired the side in order in the first inning. The second batter, Nathan Lukes, was out when his liner smacked off Garcia’s glove and popped up behind second base, where shortstop Jeremy Peña made a sliding catch.

Garcia's hardest pitch came in the second, a 91 mph fastball to Alejandro Kirk, the only batter he struck out.

__

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On