IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Athletes want their chance to shine at Tokyo Games
Olympic Symbol in the Odaiba section in Tokyo: File Photo(AP)
Olympic Symbol in the Odaiba section in Tokyo: File Photo(AP)
others

Athletes want their chance to shine at Tokyo Games

The Games were postponed last year on safety grounds as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world and the threat to the health of athletes and the local community is still the major stumbling block to the Olympics going ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:03 PM IST

While the debate over the political, financial and health implications of holding the Tokyo Olympics in July rages around the world, triple jump gold medal hopeful Will Claye believes a crucial voice is not always being heard - that of the athlete.

The Games were postponed last year on safety grounds as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world and the threat to the health of athletes and the local community is still the major stumbling block to the Olympics going ahead.

Claye and his fellow athletes from the Red Bull stable -- climbers Janja Garnbret and Shauna Coxsey, triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt and rower Kjetil Borch -- are among 11,000 aspirant Olympians eager for their moment on the world stage.

While they have varying opinions on how the Games should proceed, Claye believes they are all united in their desire for certainty as they begin their final push to reach peak form in July and August.  

"We have kind of gotten pushed to the side a little bit. But you can't push the most prolific sporting event in all of mankind to the side," American Claye, who won three medals in his two previous Games, told Reuters from his training camp in San Diego.

"We are seeing a lot of fake news coming out -- that the Olympics is happening, it is not happening, blah, blah... we just want the Games to happen and we just want it to be confirmed and there to be no doubt that is happening."

Recent polls have indicated dwindling public support in Japan, with up to 80% of those asked saying they want the Games to be postponed or cancelled, in large part because of concerns over an influx of foreign athletes.

However, Claye pointed to other sporting events getting underway around the world as proof that it can be done and Garnbret said bringing so many athletes together from around the world would be possible, if it is well organised.

Athletes will not be allowed to leave the Olympic village other than for training or competition.

"There is nothing to worry about because I know that everything will be planned and safe," said Slovenian Garnbret, who hopes to bag the first Olympic climbing gold medal in Tokyo.

British champion and fellow climber Coxsey was more cautious. 

"I am hoping that everything will feel safe and feel right but that is something we have to be ready for and something we have to assess at the time," said Coxsey. "That is what everyone is geared up towards."

NEW GUIDELINES

Organisers are set to release a new set of guidelines to athletes next week detailing safety measures.

Norwegian Blummenfelt competed at a World Triathlon Series event held without spectators in Hamburg in September and that gave him confidence his event at least could proceed in Japan.

The International Triathlon Union (ITU) ran the Hamburg event and will also be involved in Tokyo.

"It was really good, closed in, it was impossible to get in for anyone," said the half-Ironman world record holder.

"So, I think the ITU, if they decide to organise something, it will be safe and it will be properly done."

Whether to allow spectators at the venues is one of the two main questions facing Tokyo organisers as they enter the final six months of preparations for the Games.

On Thursday, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said having empty venues is one of the options being considered although organisers hoped to have spectators.

"Even if people aren't there in the stadium, I know the world will be watching," said Claye.

"It will bring us together, as a people worldwide... I think it is going to be one of the most special Olympics, because of the circumstances."

The other major question is whether all athletes need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before arriving in Japan.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has stressed the governing body was not in favour of athletes "jumping the queue" for vaccines ahead of people under more threat from the virus.

Israel and Australia have already said they will vaccinate their athletes before Tokyo but there has been strong push back from politicians, doctors and athletes themselves.

Norwegian Borch, the 2016 Olympic double skulls bronze medallist, said he was trying not to let such matters distract him from his preparations.

"This is way above our heads," he told Reuters while driving to his training camp, some 200 kilometres north of Oslo.

"First of all, it is the virus that is controlling the situation. Not the government, not the IOC."

Despite the frustrations of having their Olympic dreams put on hold for 12 months, the extra year has allowed the athletes time to relax and try new things.

In October, Garnbret found time to climb the 360-metre Trbovlje Power Station http://www.redbull.com/int-en/films/360-ascent, Europe's highest chimney, with Red Bull stablemate Domen Skofic.

With less than six months to go until the opening ceremony, however, Borch said he was singularly focused on his preparations and doing his best to shut out all the political noise surrounding the Games.

"If you are out rowing and the wind starts picking up and the waves start picking up, you can't do shit about it right?" he said.

"You just cope with it and make the best out of it."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 olympic games
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olympic Symbol in the Odaiba section in Tokyo: File Photo(AP)
Olympic Symbol in the Odaiba section in Tokyo: File Photo(AP)
others

Athletes want their chance to shine at Tokyo Games

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The Games were postponed last year on safety grounds as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world and the threat to the health of athletes and the local community is still the major stumbling block to the Olympics going ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sports facility at SAI, New Delhi(Twitter)
Sports facility at SAI, New Delhi(Twitter)
others

Facilities at CEOs will be at par with three-star hotels: SAI

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:23 PM IST
This was decided during the 54th governing body meeting of the SAI, which took place on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
others

If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for the country, and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
others

Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
others

Sudha Singh eyes national marathon record, Tokyo qualification

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:27 PM IST
The distance runner from Uttar Pradesh, awarded the Padma Shri, is confident of making a smooth switch having won two Asian Games medals in 3000m steeplechase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arif Saleem Bohru, who goes by the ring name of Badshah Khan.(Special Arrangement)
Arif Saleem Bohru, who goes by the ring name of Badshah Khan.(Special Arrangement)
others

J&K's Khali eyeing for WWE

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Khan, known among people as J&K's Khali, said he is the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to train under The Great Khali at his Jalandhar academy and fight the Indian version of professional wrestling organized by the former WWE star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP