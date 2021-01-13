Australian F1 postponed over quarantine - minister
Formula One postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November because it would not have been possible for hundreds of team staff to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, the sports minister of Victoria state said on Wednesday.
The Melbourne race is normally the season-opener but was given a new date of Nov. 21 in changes announced to the 2021 schedule on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 crisis. The season will now start in Bahrain on March 28.
The Australian Open tennis Grand Slam begins in Melbourne next month and Victoria's sports minister, Martin Pakula said it was easier for that sport to deal with the quarantine rules.
"Tennis has been able to do that ... but it's not something that has been possible for Formula One," Pakula told reporters.
"In those circumstances ... when you've got the combination of that, the number of returning Australians ... in our view that made it better to have a Grand Prix later in the year if that was possible.
"One of the beauties of buying yourself 10 months is that I suspect things will look different in November to how they look in January."
Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief executive Andrew Westacott said preparations for Formula One race would have been affected if it went ahead in March, with team staff spending most of their time in hotel rooms.
"When you look at the arrangements of setting up very big businesses ... and the logistics and challenges they face coming into a new season, it wasn't possible to have them operate in a strict quarantine arrangement," Westacott said.
Pakula said he hoped that the race could go back to its traditional slot in 2022.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
BFI president requests Health Minister to vaccinate Tokyo-bound athletes
CS Santosh cleared to fly back to India, remains under observation
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
CS Santosh cleared to fly back to India, remains under observation
F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed
80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won't happen
PGA Championship leaving Trump National in '22 tournament
