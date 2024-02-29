 Bajrang files petition in Delhi HC, wants stay on WFI trials - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Other Sports / Bajrang Punia files petition in Delhi HC, wants stay on WFI trials

Bajrang Punia files petition in Delhi HC, wants stay on WFI trials

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Feb 29, 2024 10:02 PM IST

WFI had, on Monday, announced trials for the twin competitions on March 10 and 11 in Delhi's IG Stadium.

Rejecting Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) invitation to participate in selection trials for the Asian Championships and Olympic Qualifiers, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has moved a joint petition in Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the trials.

India's Bajrang Punia celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony (REUTERS)
India's Bajrang Punia celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony (REUTERS)

WFI had, on Monday, announced trials for the twin competitions on March 10 and 11 in Delhi's IG Stadium. While the Asian Championships will be held from April 11-16, Olympic qualifiers are scheduled from April 19-21. Both competitions will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sanjay Singh-led WFI remains suspended by the sports ministry since December but United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted the ban on February 13. The federation's daily operations are still run by the three-member ad hoc committee.

WFI's list of participating wrestlers features Punia in his 65kg class where he'll face stiff competition from the Haryana duo of Vishal Kaliraman and Sujeet Kalkal. Double world championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat has entered in the non-Olympic 55kg class. So far, only Antim Panghal (53kg) has clinched an Olympic quota for India.

The petition, it has been learned, has been filed by Punia, Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian and the matter will be heard on Friday. Malik, a Rio Olympics bronze medallist, announced her retirement soon after Sanjay's panel won WFI polls while Kadian's name doesn't feature among the participants.

"I don't understand how a sports body suspended by the Indian government can issue a circular and announce the trials. Why is the government silent? We will appear in the trials only if the ad-hoc panel or the government conducts it. How can a suspended body announce the trials?" Punia was quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh and WFI secretary general Prem Chand Lochab met senior sports ministry officials earlier this week to decide the roadmap to end the WFI impasse. While the ministry is likely to issue a statement soon, it is understood that the selection trials will go ahead as planned.

"It was a very fruitful meeting and it was decided that the trials called by Sanjay Singh will go as per the schedule. The suspension will also be lifted in due course especially with UWW already on our side," a senior WFI official said.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On