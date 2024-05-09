Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended by UWW after NADA notice

Bajrang Punia has been "suspended" by the United World Wrestling (UWW) following the action taken by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) against the wrestler for an anti-doping rule violation. Bajrang Punia reacts during the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou(PTI)

The Tokyo Olympic medallist had refused to give his sample after the selection trials in Sonepat on March 10. NADA served a notice to Punia on April 23 and sought his reply by May 7. In his defense, Punia put out a video on social media and said he wanted an explanation from NADA as to why they came to collect samples in December using a kit that was past its expiry date.

Punia's lawyer Vidhuspat Singhania said they have filed a reply to NADA's notice on May 7. He, however, said he doesn't have any knowledge of UWW suspension.

UWW's records mentions that Bajrang is "suspended" until Dec 31,2024. "Suspended for the following reason until Dec 31,2024: Provisionally suspended by NADO IND for alleged ADRV."

A provisional suspension by an anti-doping authority stands for all competitions -- domestic and international-- until the charge is disposed of and international federations generally do not issue a separate suspension. The hearing in Punia's case is yet to begin.

However, as per UWW rules, "UWW may impose a Provisional Suspension for anti-doping rule violations not covered by Article 7.4.1 (adverse analytical finding) prior to the analysis of the Athlete’s B Sample or final hearing as described in Article 8."

Punia lost in the trials in Sonepat and could not qualify for the two Olympic qualifiers. India are yet to win an Olympic berth in the 65kg weight class in which Sujeet Kalkal will compete in the ongoing World Qualifiers. Punia's Olympic dreams will be crushed if he is banned for refusing to give his sample.

Whereabout failure notice withdrawn

Punia had also recorded a 'missed test' on Dec 27, 2023 which is counted as one whereabouts failure. However, Singhania said NADA had wrongly issued a notice of "three whereabouts failure" which amounts to anti-doping rule violation.

"They (NADA) claimed it was a typo and have withdrawn the notice," said Singhania.