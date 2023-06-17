Bajrang returns to training, IOA approaches OCA for extension

A day after the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for offences of sexual harassment, stalking and assault or force to outrage a woman’s modesty, Bajrang Punia returned to the training mat on Friday. The protesting wrestlers are keen to compete at the Asian Games trials but need time to get in good physical shape following the long-drawn protest.(ANI)

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang, who has been at the forefront of the protests along with Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, started training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bahalgarh, Sonipat, with sparring partner Jitender Kinha, reported PTI.

The development comes after some wrestlers met senior coaches who advised them to return to training and let the courts decide on the matter. The protesting wrestlers are keen to compete at the Asian Games trials but need time to get in good physical shape following the long-drawn protest.

If Bajrang participates in the selection trials for the Asian Games where he is the defending champion in 65kg, his main rival will be Surjeet Kalakal. The upcoming wrestler is the reigning national as well as the U-23 Asian champion. Anuj and Vishal Kaliraman are the other competitors.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday approached the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to seek an extension of the July 15 deadline for providing details of the country's wrestling squad for the Asian Games after the protesting wrestlers requested the sports ministry to conduct trials in August. It has been learnt that the trials are likely to be held around August 10.

The IOA needs to submit the list of squads of all disciplines by July 15, having already asked the National Sports Federations (NSF) to submit the names of the selected athletes by June 30. Earlier, the ad-hoc wrestling body was keen to conduct the trials in the last week of June so the names could be given to IOA before June 30.

An IOA source confirmed to PTI that the ad-hoc body approached the IOA, which wrote to OCA, seeking a deadline extension. "Yes, we had received the letter that was written by the wrestlers, and accordingly, it was decided that OCA's view can be taken if they are willing to extend the deadline," an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The Asian Games, postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are scheduled to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

Meanwhile, the disaffiliated state associations of WFI have reached out to Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal Kumar, returning officer for the WFI elections, asking them to be made part of the election process. They said that failing to do so would force them to take legal action.

"The Wrestling Association of Tripura is a permanent affiliated member of WFI. But without any reason, WFI intentionally removed our name from the website. We have sent many letters to WFI but they have not responded," said Rupal Debroy, president of Tripura unit. They have also sent two nominations from the state for elections.

Another letter has been sent by Dronacharya awardee Pawan Kumar Sharma from Uttarakhand. He claimed that Uttarakhand association secretary SP Deshwal, who is also the WFI treasurer, is not a resident of the state, adding that Deshwal should not be allowed to take part in the elections from the state. "He is not associated with the sport in Uttarakhand and has no achievement to show," he said.

The Maharashtra State Wrestling Association has already reached out to the returning officer saying that their unit has been reinstated by Bombay High Court. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Telangana and Karnataka are some of the other states where there are disputes. The election date has been set for July 6.