Birhanu, Alemaddis eye course records in Delhi half marathon

New Delhi: Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese and defending women’s champion Alemaddis Eyayu look keen to improve the course record at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday. The existing records were set in 2020, both by Ethiopians. Amedework Walelegn blazed the field in 58 minutes, 53 seconds, while Yalemzerf Yehualaw clocked 1:04:46s for the women’s record. The task will be tough since the records were set in cooler winter mornings in November. The Capital in early October is hot and humid, though spells of rain in the last few days have brought a winter nip in the air, much to the liking of the runners. Birhanu and Alemaddis also have the experience of running on this flat course that is considered fast and conducive for runners to showcase their speed. Birhanu Legese takes a selfie with other elite runners for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. (HT)

Defending champion Alemaddis clocked one hour, eight minutes, and 17 seconds to win the women’s race in the previous edition here. At the Berlin Half Marathon in April this year, Alemaddis finished third with a timing of 1:07:12.

“I have prepared well for this competition and I am ready to defend my title,” says Alemaddis.

She will have tough competition from Kenyan Lilian Rengeruk who has the best time in the field (1:03.32s) that came in Valencia last year. Lilian also won the Bengaluru World 10K run last year. This year her best result came in the Prague half-marathon in April which she won with a timing of 1:05:27.

Last year, she showed her versatility competing in cross country, track, road races and half marathons but this season was marred by knee injury.

“I had to stop my training for sometime because of a knee injury. But now I am all right and I have been training hard for the Delhi half marathon. I am hoping to give my best,” said 28-year-old Lilian.

Men’s race

Birhanu Gurmesa is no stranger to Delhi roads. He has competed in 10 of the 20 editions of Delhi half marathon and became champions in 2015 and 2017. HIs best in Delhi came in 2015 when he clocked a fast 59min, 20 secs. Birhanu, whose personal best is 58min:59sec coming in 2023, is capable of breaking the record here.

“I like the course here, It is fast. The weather is good and I am looking to go all out. I will stay with the pack and push myself as the race progresses,” he said.

Benard Biwott, who won the Paris Marathon earlier this year, will lead the Kenyan charge. Biwott and Isaac Kipkemboi will pose a strong challenge to Birhanu.

--eom