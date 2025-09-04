Blue Jays tie season-high with five homers in 13-9 win over Reds

Search
AP |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 07:50 am IST

CINCINNATI — George Springer had one of Toronto's five home runs as the Blue Jays rallied from five runs down to beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-9 on Wednesday night.

Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning, and Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went back to back in the fifth. The Blue Jays tied a season-high with five home runs.

AL-East leading Toronto went deep 11 times and scored 29 runs in the three-game series, setting up a big weekend matchup with the second-place Yankees beginning Friday.

Cincinnati remained five games behind of the New York Mets for the third NL wild-card spot. The Reds and Mets begin a three-game series on Friday.

The Reds scored five times in the second inning against Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber. Jose Trevino had a two-run single, Matt McLain an RBI single, and Noelvi Marte added a two-run double.

Bieber did not allow another run or a hit over his final four innings and the Blue Jays took advantage of Zack Littell's tendency to allow home runs.

Springer's third homer in two games got the Blue Jays on the scoreboard in the third inning and Barger's two-run shot in fifth tied the score 5-5. Guerrero then put Toronto ahead against reliever Nick Martinez .

Littell allowed five runs and seven hits — four homers — in 4 1/3 innings. He has given up a major-league leading 34 home runs in 28 starts this season for the Rays and Reds.

The Blue Jays were trailing 5-0 with two outs and nobody on in the third when George Springer homered to start the comeback. It was Springer's 27th of the season.

The Blue Jays hit back to back homers twice in a game for the seventh time in franchise history, first since June 10, 2015, vs. Miami.

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott will start Friday's series opener against the Mets.

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman will start Friday's series opener against the Yankees.

MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On