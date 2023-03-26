Bobby Wagner returns to Seattle Seahawks' nest, ready to soar once again

Linebacker Bobby Wagner has returned to the Seattle Seahawks for a second stint, signing a one-year deal worth $7 million. The team announced the signing via a Twitter post showing Wagner signing the contract. Although the terms were not disclosed, multiple media outlets reported the figure. Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) has headed back to the Seattle Seahawks after agreeing to a one-year deal.(AP)

In a statement on Instagram, Wagner expressed his delight at the opportunity to return to the Seahawks. He wrote, "Maaaan! Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back! Let's get to work."

Wagner, who is now 32 years old, previously spent ten seasons with the Seahawks from 2012 to 2021, during which he was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped the team win Super Bowl XLVIII. He was also an integral part of the Seahawks' famous "Legion of Boom" defense, leading the league in tackles twice (in 2016 and 2019).

Wagner played for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season, starting all 17 games, but was released on March 15 after just one year with the team. He had a highly productive season with the Rams, earning a career-high six sacks, 140 tackles (10 for loss), and two interceptions.

Throughout his career, Wagner has played in 168 games, starting 167 of them, and has accumulated 29.5 sacks, 1,523 tackles (78 for loss), 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries. He has also scored four defensive touchdowns, including one pick-six.

With the return of Wagner, the Seahawks' defense is expected to be significantly strengthened, and fans will be looking forward to seeing him back on the field in the upcoming season.