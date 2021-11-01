Home / Sports / Others / Boxing World Championships: Nishant Dev, Sanjeet enter quarters
Indian boxers Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) made the quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships following impressive victories in their last-16 stage bouts.
Some stills from BFI's Twitter handle(BFI/Twitter)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:48 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Indian boxers Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) made the quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships following impressive victories in their last-16 stage bouts. Nishant defeated Mexico's Marco Alvarez Verde 3-2 in a late night bout on Sunday to set up a clash with Russia's Vadim Musaev.

Sanjeet, a quarterfinalist from the previous edition, got the better of Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze 4-1 to enter the last eight stage for a second successive time. He will face Italy's Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine. Later tonight, Rohit Mor (57kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Sumit (75kg) and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will look to secure quarterfinal berths.

Rohit will face Kazakhstan's Serik Temirzhanov, while Akash will fight Cuba's Kevin Brown. Sumit will also be up against a Cuban in Yoenlis Hernandez. Thapa will be fighting France's Lounes Hamraoui. The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million. India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

