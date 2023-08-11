Bray Wyatt getting 'closer' to WWE return after recovering from 'life-threatening' illness

Former WWE and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been out of action since the February 27 edition of Monday Night RAW. He was featured in a pre-taped segment on that episode of RAW. Wyatt had reportedly missed out on televised fights due to a real-life illness. The WWE universe can now heave a sigh of relief as a new report has provided a positive update on Wyatt’s latest condition. According to Fightful Select, the 36-year-old is getting “closer” to receiving a clearance. Both Wyatt and WWE do not want to rush the recovery process. It is being understood that the month of September has been set as a potential target for Wyatt’s return. The report even claimed that Wyatt had to be hospitalised at one point. Though, there is no official word on the timing and duration of Wyatt’s hospitalisation. Bray Wyatt during a WWE Royal Rumble event.(Getty Images via AFP)

Before his hiatus, Bray Wyatt was a part of an exciting feud with Bobby Lashley. Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas), along with Eric Young and Alexa Bliss, were also rumoured to be a part of the rivalry. Wyatt’s reunion with Bliss also seemed to be in the offing. But those plans had to be changed eventually. With Young’s departure from the company and Bliss’ maternity leave, WWE were forced to change the storyline. Wyatt’s last fight had occurred in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble. This was also Wyatt’s first televised fight since returning to the wrestling promotion at Survivor Series last year. Wyatt had won that battle against LA Knight. Following the victory, Wyatt had also challenged Brock Lesnar and Lashley before their Elimination Chamber singles fight.

Also Read | Watch: The exact moment Roman Reigns may have picked injury during WWE SummerSlam event

Earlier this month, LA Knight had talked about his rivalry with Bray Wyatt. “It’s a challenge in a lot of ways, because it’s out of my wheelhouse, a lot of the more spooky stuff. But at the same time, when you can get out of your comfort zone a little bit and do some different things, that’s how you grow, that’s how things get better. And also when you can adapt and make things work like that, it also just… I guess speaks to your own abilities, and kind of that whole thing, for the SmackDown audience, helped put me on the map,” LA Knight was quoted as telling Metro.

According to media reports, Bray Wyatt was originally scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. But the WrestleMania bout had to be changed due to The Fiend’s undisclosed illness. Lashley was eventually put in an Andre the Giant Battle Royal on the SmackDown right before the WrestleMania.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON