Bulls rally past Heat with dominant fourth quarter

Josh Giddey recorded his third triple-double of the season and hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left as the visiting Chicago Bulls rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 114-109 on Saturday. HT Image

Giddey had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for Chicago, which outscored Miami 36-20 in the fourth quarter. Coby White scored 21 points, Zach Collins contributed 18 points and 15 rebounds, Tre Jones added 15 points, Matas Buzelis had 13 and Kevin Huerter chipped in 11 off the bench.

Chicago took its first lead since early in the first quarter after opening the fourth quarter on a 19-5 run to move ahead 97-94 with 5:52 left in regulation.

Jones scored 13 points in the final period, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 105 with 2:17 left.

Miami pulled within 110-109 on Andrew Wiggins' layup with 1:12 left, and Giddey's decisive 3-pointer in the final minute helped the Bulls seal the comeback victory.

Wiggins and Bam Adebayo scored 20 points apiece for Miami, which shot 1 of 11 in the fourth quarter. The Heat fell a season-low five games under .500.

Tyler Herro scored 21 points, Terry Rozier scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Duncan Robinson added 12 points, and Kel'el Ware had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Giddey was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers for Chicago, which has won two straight games for the first time since Jan. 4-6.

Miami led 36-24 at the end of one period after shooting 50 percent from the field and closing on a 15-4 run.

The Heat extended their lead to 51-35 on Rozier's trey with 7:13 left in the second quarter, but they scored only four more points in the half as Chicago pulled within 55-48 at intermission.

Adebayo had 12 points in the first half to lead Miami, which called timeout 42 seconds into the third quarter after Collins hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 55-54.

Miami led 89-78 after Rozier capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third period.

