Candidates 2026 venue row deepens as Hikaru Nakamura points to Cyprus power outage

The Candidates 2026 tournament is set to begin on March 28, and it has already been facing the heat. The spotlight is on the controversial Gulf conflict, and the competition is set to be held in Cyprus.

The tournament will take place in Paphos, Cyprus, but there is an ongoing war in West Asia between Iran, the US and Israel. On March 1, a British air base in the country was hit. Fans and some players have expressed concerns.

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Meanwhile, FIDE has confirmed that there are no plans to shift the venue. Now, Hikaru Nakamura has added more to the venue controversy. The American GM took to X, pointing out the power outage in parts of the island country, which 'goes out completely' and 'doesn't come back for an extended period of time'.

Ḧe wrote, “It's not a good sign when power goes out completely in parts of Cyprus and doesn't come back for an extended period of time....”