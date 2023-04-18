CCI Billiards: Advani earns wins against Gilchrist to enter semi-finals

Pankaj Advani earned a solid win against former world champion Peter Gilchrist in the quarter-finals of the CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship on Tuesday. Pankaj Advani during the CCI Classic Invitation Billiards Championship on Tuesday.

Advani, a winner of 25 world titles, struck the balls with pinpoint accuracy and stitched together breaks of 83 and 96 before constructing a triple century run of 376 to take a firm grip of the contest.

Meanwhile, Rupesh Shah and Dhvaj Haria also reached the semi-finals. Shah stunned India No. 2 Dhruv Sitwala while Haria stormed past Ishpreet Singh. England’s Rob Hall fought back to overcome Sourav Kothari.

Results (QF): Pankaj Advani bt Peter Gilchrist 1201[83, 96, 376, 156, 181, 196]-807[71, 132, 317, 106, 83]; Rupesh Shah bt Dhruv Sitwala 813[373, 138]-445[101, 74, 80]; Dhvaj Haria bt Ishpreet Singh 1101[241, 253, 210, 78]-635[75, 74]; Rob Hall bt Sourav Kothari 873[142, 107, 91, 94, 83]-603[216, 139, 103].

WCG hockey: Customs, Western Railway crowned champions

Mumbai Customs and Western Railway won the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament.

Customs recovered for a 0-2 deficit to record a 4-2 win, with four different goal-scorers, against defending champions CTC (Champions Training Centre) SC in a tense men’s final at the floodlit WCG turf. In the women's final, Manisha K. netted a brace as Western Railway beat rivals Central Railway 4-1.

Results (final): Men: Mumbai Customs Red 4 (Jayesh Jadhav, Iktidar Ishrat, Nikhil Pardeshi, Laxmikant K) beat CTC Blue 2 (Devinder Walmiki 2); Women: Western Railway 4 (Manisha K. 2, Lily Chanu, Anupa Barla) beat Central Railway 1 (Preeti Dubey).

Bandra rink hockey: Don Bosco teams make winning start

Men's and women's teams from Don Bosco Academy, Matunga, registered comfortable wins in their first-round matches of the Bandra Gymkhana rink hockey tournament.

Results: Boys U14: Dr. Antonio DaSilva ‘A’ 4 (Aamod Ghadge 2, Neel Bhalekar, Priyanshu Vichare) beat Savio SC 3 (Mitansh Rane 2, Kabir Gupta); Our Lady of Egypt, Kalina 2 (Noel D’Costa 2) beat St. Lawrence, Vashi 0; Girls U14: Don Bosco, Borivali 3 (Reva Tole 2, Viva Kumar) beat Duruelo Convent 1 (Aarya Jadhav); India Rush 1 (Kaira Travasso) beat St. Lawrence, Vashi 0; Women: Mumbai Vets 3 (Manorama N. 2, Surajlata W.) beat Freunds SC 0; Don Bosco Academy 4 (Kashish Shaikh 2, Priya Dubey, Aradhana Jadhav) beat Khalsa Gymkhana 0; Men Open: Don Bosco Academy 6 (Danroy Fonseca 2, Atharv Bandekar, Neel Amin, Mario Fernandes, Saurabh Mayekar) beat Sunday Sultans 1 (Solomon Alexander); Pune Hockey 5 (Gufran Shaikh 2, Chirag Mane 2, Jay Kale) beat Savio Hockey Club 1 (Leonard Pereira).

MCA begins summer camps across age groups

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) began its summer camps on Tuesday. A total of 72 camps (boys U-14, U-16, U-19 and girls U-15 and U-19) will be held across the city, with as many coaches involved. The selection process will go on for three days under the supervision of MCA Apex Council members.