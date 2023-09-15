Chasing Neeraj Chopra: How Kishore Jena has closed the gap

For many in the world, Indian javelin is all about Neeraj Chopra. He is the reigning Olympic and World champion and knows how to make the big stage his own. PREMIUM Kishore Jena finished fifth with a personal best throw of 84.77m at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest

But for many in India, the Neeraj effect -- how sport in the country would change after the Tokyo gold medal -- was a matter of great intrigue. Was Neeraj an anomaly... a one-off or was he the spark that would allow Indians to achieve regular success at the world level in athletics?

At the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Neeraj, with a best throw of 88.17m, became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Worlds. The medal completed a very special set for Neeraj, who has now won every major title possible in his sport. But just as heartening for India was that the two other Indian athletes in the 12-man javelin throw finals also performed well. Kishore Jena finished fifth with a personal best throw of 84.77m while DP Manu was sixth with 84.14m.

While Manu was slated to take part in the championships, Jena was virtually one of the last athletes to qualify for the event after throwing in the Sri Lankan National Championships on July 30 with a personal best of 84.38m.

The burst into the 84m+ territory in the Worlds once again showed just how much closer he had managed to get to his idol, Neeraj.

"Neeraj is a great inspiration," said Jena. "He kept motivating me in the final in Budapest. He kept telling me that I was throwing well and I could go farther. I find his technique very fluid and repeatable which explains his consistency."

But at a certain point, all athletes want to beat their idols. It won't be easy but Jena's career arc is filled with toil and tenacity. Up until two years ago, Jena's best effort read 76.41m which he recorded in Odisha State Championships in Bhubaneshwar.