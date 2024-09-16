Chess Olympiad: Indian men defeat Azerbaijan, women beat Kazakhstan

Arjun Erigaisi showed immense calm and composure as he registered his fifth-straight win, beating world No. 4 Rauf Mamedov. On Sunday, India bagged wins in the fifth round of the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, with the men's team beating Azerbaijan 3-1. Meanwhile, the women's team defeated Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5. Arjun Erigaisi poses for a photo.(HT_PRINT)

R Vaishali registered a key win on the second board, defeating Meruert Kamalidenova. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh was held by Xeniya Balabayava on the third board. It was also Divya's first draw after winning four games in a row. Vantika Agarwal beat Alua Nurman on the fourth board.

The men's team kept their unbeaten record intact, with no player losing a match yet. Arjun, India's highest-ranked player, beat Mamedov on the third board.

On the top board, D Gukesh sealed a win vs Aydin Suleymanli. On the second, R Praggnandhaa had to share honours with Nijat Abasov, and even Vidit Gujrathi drew to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

The ongoing Chess Olympiad has just not been about India's results, it has also showcased their potential in their round five win against Azerbaijan. Gukesh said, "We have a nice mood in the team, and we’re having fun."