Chess World Cup final: 2nd game between Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen ends in draw

PTI
Aug 23, 2023 07:04 PM IST

The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.

The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.(PTI)
The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.(PTI)

The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.

The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The teenaged Indian did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
Sign out