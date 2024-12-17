Conor McGregor set for India debut; 'Ambani Family' to organise MMA legend's 'boxing' showdown against Logan Paul

Conor McGregor, a UFC and MMA star, has made a startling revelation, saying he has agreed to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in India. McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, has not fought in a single match after he broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. Conor McGregor has confirmed he is set to face social media sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul

He was slated to square off against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, but he ended up withdrawing from the contest due to an injured foot.

On Tuesday, Conor McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) to say he is in talks with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in India. He also stated that he would return to the Octagon after fighting Logan Paul.

"The rumours of a bout with [Ilia] Topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon," he wrote on X.

However, McGregor has announced the dates for the exhibition match against Logan Paul. Through his post, he also quashed the rumours of him fighting Georgian-Spanish mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria.

Who is Logan Paul?

For the uninitiated, Logan Paul is a YouTuber who has also appeared in four exhibition boxing fights. He first played out a draw with KSI and then lost to the same opponent.

Logan Paul also drew with Floyd Mayweather, winning against MMA fighter Dillon Danis. However, Logan is known for his stint with the WWE, where he also won the United States Championship in November 2023.

Speaking of Conor McGregor, he has appeared in just one professional boxing bout, which came in 2017 against Mayweather. The contest ended in a 10th-round TKO defeat for McGregor.

Recently, the Associated Press also reported that a civil court jury in Ireland awarded nearly 250,000 Euros ($257,000) to a woman named Nikita Hand, who claimed that McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her in a Dublin hotel penthouse.