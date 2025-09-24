CSI steps in with medical support at World Para Championships

New Delhi: As the World Para Athletics Championships get underway in India for the first time, the responsibility of keeping athletes safe and healthy rests with the official medical partner Center for Sports Injury (CSI), led by Dr. Pushpinder Singh Bajaj – one of the country’s leading names in sports medicine, joint replacement and arthroscopic surgery. Medals for the World Para Athletics Championships being unveiled during an event organised by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), in New Delhi. (PTI)

The institution based out of the Capital has deployed teams of doctors, surgeons and emergency care personnel across competitions and training venues, offering round-the-clock medical support throughout the championships, to be held from September 27 to October 5.

For any event – the World Para Championships will features athletes from 104 nations – CSI stresses that the work goes beyond medical technology. “We believe that every athlete deserves access to world-class care, regardless of ability or background. Partnering with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the Delhi 2025 Championships is not just a professional milestone – it is a reaffirmation of our values. Para athletes embody the purest form of determination and grit, and it is our privilege to support their journey,” a CSI statement said.

“We are proud to contribute to an event that not only showcases athletic brilliance but also redefines what is possible when sport meets spirit,” it added.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the CSI will be present via its dedicated medical teams at all competition and training sites. Emergency and trauma services will be available 24x7 besides speciality care including orthopaedics, ENT, dental, dermatology, and general medicine. Ambulance and imaging support for rapid response and diagnostics will also be deployed. There will also be medical supplies and consumables for on-site treatment rooms.

Bajaj has been associated with many big institutions across the corporate sector and Bollywood personalities. In sport, he has worked with cricketers Virender Sehwag, S Sreesanth, Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Azharuddin, Murali Kartik, Piyush Chawla, Mithun Manhas, Amit Mishra and Pradeep Sangwan. He has also worked with former union minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore. Amongst the tennis players, he has worked with Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Yuki Bhambri and Sanam Singh.

The CSI was founded with the vision of elevating the standard of sports injury care in India to match global benchmarks. Over the years, it has treated thousands of athletes — from grassroots to Olympic medallists — with precision, compassion and cutting-edge technology.

The centre is equipped with advanced imaging, robotic-assisted surgical systems and a multidisciplinary team capable of managing acute trauma as well as complex joint reconstructions.

After the conclusion of the World Para Championships, CSI has set its sights on expanding research in injury prevention, training the next generation of sports physicians, and building a healthcare ecosystem that supports athletes at every stage of their career.