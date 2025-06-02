Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

D Gukesh’s grandfather’s reaction to Carlsen win will melt your hearts, defends Norwegian’s table slamming reaction

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 02, 2025 05:27 PM IST

Speaking after D Gukesh’s win, his grandfather Shankar Rajesh had an ecstatic response to the result. Meanwhile, he also defended Magnus Carlsen's reaction.

D Gukesh left Magnus Carlsen shellshocked on Sunday in their Round 6 face-off as the 18-year-old GM sealed a surprising win against the World No. 1 at Norway Chess 2025. The Indian GM was in a losing position, but a massive blunder by Carlsen saw him take advantage in the end-game and clinch his maiden classical win against the Norwegian.

D Gukesh defeated Magnus Carlsen on Monday.(Twitter (Norway Chess / Michal Walusza))
D Gukesh defeated Magnus Carlsen on Monday.(Twitter (Norway Chess / Michal Walusza))

Speaking after Gukesh’s win, his grandfather Shankar Rajesh had an ecstatic response to the result. Speaking to ANI, he said, “One of the major achievements which he hadn’t achieved before, he achieved now. Gukesh has now beaten Magnus Carlsen as well. There is no pressure on him now.”

Also Read: ‘Chess is perfect in jail’: Magnus Carlsen's childhood coach turned prison chaplain and played with inmates

The match lasted 62 moves and over fours hours, and Carlsen lost to the reigning World Champion. Gukesh’s fans were also pleased that he finally defeated Carlsen, who had criticised the quality of his World C’ship win vs Ding Liren.

‘That is natural’

The win also saw Carlsen slam his table in frustration as he lost to Gukesh, and then also shook hands with the Indian GM. Defending Carlsen for his behaviour, Rajesh said, “That is natural.”

“He will be relaxed and he will be practising…”

He also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Gukesh yet as they don’t disturb him during tournaments.

Gukesh had lost to Carlsen in the opening round, so for him the win also served as sweet revenge. He is now in third spot with 8.5 points, behind Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana by only one point.

Hailing Gukesh, his coach Grzegorz Gajewski said, “It (win) just gives a huge pump of confidence (to Gukesh) because once you've done it, you know you can do it again. And that's the plan.”

“And for the tournament (Norway Chess) that's going ahead, it gives him (Gukesh) a bump. Hopefully we can break another unbreakable margin. Perfect,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / D Gukesh’s grandfather’s reaction to Carlsen win will melt your hearts, defends Norwegian’s table slamming reaction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On