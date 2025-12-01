D Gukesh slips to World No. 10 in latest FIDE chess rankings, Arjun Erigaisi still India No. 1

D Gukesh in action.(HT_PRINT) In the updated official FIDE rankings, now there are only five Indians in the top-30. After his third round exit at the recently concluded Chess World Cup in Goa, D Gukesh has slipped to No. 10 in the latest FIDE rankings. Last month, Gukesh had returned to the top-10 in the official rankings, taking the ninth spot. But it looks like his inconsistency in the rankings will continue since becoming the younges-ever world champion last year.

Arjun Ergaisi lost in the quarterfinals to Wei Yi in Goa, gained 6.4 Elo rating points, which sees him return to the world No. 5 position.

In the updated official FIDE rankings, now there are only five Indians in the top-30. Chess legend Viswanathan Anand is world No. 12. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa is seventh. Also, Vidit Gujrathi is 29th.

Recently, Gukesh's coach Grzegorz Gajewski spoke about his 2025 campaign, calling it a transitional period. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, "It’s very typical for anyone who has been working their whole life to achieve something and then they finally achieve it. It puts you in a difficult situation because you have to come up with new objectives, new ways to motivate yourself. It’s kind of a transitional period for Gukesh."

"We should not forget he’s very young and the competition is very strong. It’s not like by winning the title, he got the monopoly on winning all the games he plays. It’s a very competitive sport and all the others are working very hard to beat him. There were some ups, there were some downs. Mentally and physically and just sports-wise, I think we’re kind of getting back on the track. And hopefully the ECC was the first sign of Gukesh coming back to his best form," he added.