Gukesh ushers in new chess world order
Apr 26, 2024 01:59 PM IST
A historic teen Candidates winner signals a shift in the chess world where the Next Gen, unafraid of big names and flexible in their approach are here to rule.
Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi sat, spent, and disconsolate. Neither had lost the game, but both had lost their chance. “I’m very, very sorry,” Nepomniachtchi said to his opponent. Fabiano replied, “My fault,” and rose from his chair with a crack of a self-pitying smile. Their drawn final-round game, which yo-yoed between opportunity and blunder, decided the fate of the Candidates tournament and ushered in a historic teen champion.
Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article