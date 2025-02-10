Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dev Kumar Meena betters national pole vault record

ByAvishek Roy
Feb 10, 2025 10:57 PM IST

Dev Kumar Meena sets a new national pole vault record of 5.32m at Uttarakhand National Games, surpassing S Siva's previous record.

avishek.roy@htlive.com

Pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena (left) with coach Ghanshyam Yadav. (HT Photo)
Pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena (left) with coach Ghanshyam Yadav. (HT Photo)

New Delhi: Three years after he gave up sprinting and took up pole vault, Dev Kumar Meena set a national record at the Uttarakhand National Games on Monday. The 19-year-old from Madhya Pradesh cleared 5.32m, improving on S Siva’s record of 5.31m set in 2022.

Meena started as a sprinter at his village of Kheda in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, switching to pole vault in 2021 at the insistence of coach Ghanshyam Yadav, a former pole vaulter who trains him at the Tatya Tope Academy in Bhopal -- a state government-run institute.

The teenager has impressed with his progress. He won bronze at the Asian Junior Athletics Championships (U-20) in Dubai last year, clearing 5.10m. He cleared 5.20m at the Indian Open U-23 meet in Patna last year. He won gold at the Senior National Federation Cup last year and competed in the 2024 World U20 Championships in Lima.

This time, he was defending the title from the last National Games in Goa.

“I had attempted the national record at the India Open U23 Championships in Patna, but could not clear it. I am happy I was able to do it here,” Meena said.

Coach Ghanshyam has played an important role in his career, convincing Meena to take up the discipline. Ghanshyam, who is only 28-years-old, competed in the All India Inter University and Junior National meets but could not continue in the sport. However, the passion to do something for the sport led him do an NIS coaching course and also clear the World Athletics level 1 course. He was then looking for young talent for the Bhopal academy. He is currently studying biomechanics.

“The last four years I have been gaining knowledge in pole vault. Nobody wants to do pole vault because people think it’s difficult. Meena used to sprint. He is tall and strong and has a flexible body. It took me some time to convince him and his family to take up pole vault,” says Ghanshyam.

Meena stayed with Ghanshyam and trained outside of the academy for a year and prepared himself. “It was bit of a struggle in the beginning. I had no experience of pole vault, so I had to show performance before I was taken in the academy. Things have been easier after that,” says Meena.

The state academy in Bhopal, where Ghanshyam trains four pole vaulters, has been a big support. “They are showing good results. The state government also appointed a Cuban coach a few months ago.”

Before they left for Dehradun, Ghanshyam made one request to officials of state sport department -- to give them a letter to carry their poles in train without restrictions. “We often face issues in train because of our long poles (5m). Last time, one TT abused me so much. However, this time since we had a letter, the journey from Bhopal to Delhi and Dehradun was comfortable.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On