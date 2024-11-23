Ding vs Gukesh: The calm before the storm

Roughly 48 hours before they descend into an intense battle, the reigning world chess champion and his challenger typically allow for some probing. They are asked about their teams, their minds, their preparation, and ambition for the match. Their answers might be revealing or deliberately anodyne, and both players get a glimpse of how squirmy or unruffled the other is. They might trash talk, take jabs at each another and things can get snarky. Chess grandmasters China’s Ding Liren (L) and India’s Gukesh Dommaraju. (AFP)

There was none of it on Saturday between China’s Ding Liren and India’s D Gukesh, just two calm, lean guys in business suits who looked like they’d wandered off from a meditation room.

There’s still some time for nerves to show up, ahead of their World Championship Match starting in Singapore on Monday.

Pretty early in the press conference, champion Ding was asked how he was feeling. His state of mind has, after all, supposedly been at the heart of him turning into a shadow of the player he used to be. His response was a touch comforting for chess fans who dread a one-sided blowout.

Perhaps he’ll find some joy and the will to fight? “Last time (2023), it was my first World Championship match… I was nervous…this time, I feel peace and a lot of energy.” What he revealed next was in marked contrast to that of his challenger. “I started preparing (for the match) three weeks ago I guess,” said Ding on Saturday. Gukesh’s response? “From the moment I qualified (April 2024), this has been the main thing on my mind.”

At the opening ceremony later in the day, the draw of lots took place. Ding – by virtue of being the world champion – got to pick a card first. Inside it was a holographic image of Singapore’s iconic Super Trees, which was meant to signify the Black pieces while Gukesh’s Merlion hologram fetched him the right to make the first move in Game 1 with White. An early win with White for Gukesh could set the tone.

When asked about their respective teams, Ding said that two of his seconds were in Singapore and they might be spotted with him in the days ahead. Richard Rapport, who was a core member during his first title win, is reportedly part of his team this time around too.

Gukesh parted with precious little information on his extended team beyond trainer and coach Grzegorz Gajewski. He touched upon how the Pole has opened him up to different approaches from being a “very narrow-minded player” earlier. “I’m super happy with my preparation,” the 18-year-old said. “Now, it’s all about doing the right things.”

Hours earlier, the 32-year-old Chinese GM was seen meeting young Singaporean chess talents and going over letters written to him in an expression of love and support. He later spoke about the country feeling like home since “almost everyone can speak Chinese.”

Fourteen years apart in age, Ding and Gukesh are at wildly different stages of their lives and ambition. While Gukesh gushed about loving the process of preparation and “learning a lot of new things”, Ding chuckled over his coach calling him “lazy” for not wanting to “remember a lot of stuff”.

When asked how they keep their chess separate from their personal lives, Ding spoke of the “need to forget all other things” when playing while Gukesh didn’t have a problem to begin with. “My age helps me here because I don’t have much of a personal life,” the Indian teen said, breaking into a smile. “My whole life revolves around chess. Everything is taken care of by my parents and my team and my only job is to play chess.”

The 14-game classical face-off has had Ding reviewing his recent games. “The quality was very low, my fighting spirit was also not high and I made many short draws even in better positions,” he said plainly. “It’s far from my peak performance…So I intend to review some of my best games and regain some confidence and fighting spirit.”

During last year’s title match against Ian Nepomniachtchi, Ding fell behind three times before he eventually won in the rapid tiebreak. Does he prefer an early lead over a late comeback?

“Everyone will choose to win first,” he said, cracking a grin, “but the one who wins last has the biggest smile.” He pulled it off the last time around. This time, he has a much tougher battle on his hands.