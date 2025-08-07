Divya Deshmukh challenges Magnus Carlsen, drops ice-cold verdict after defeating ‘senior’ Koneru Humpy: ‘The final was…’

Divya Deshmukh’s recent victory at the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup perfectly reflected India’s rise in the sport. What made it more special was that it was an all-Indian final with Divya taking on veteran Grandmaster Koneru Humpy. Before the final, Divya didn’t even a single GM norm, and then fast forward to her victory, she became India’s 88th Grandmaster. Divya Deshmukh spoke about her wish to face Magnus Carlsen.

Divya’s victory comes after D Gukesh’s win at the World C’ships in December last year, when he beat Ding Liren. After Magnus Carlsen won his first World Championship title in 2013, beating Viswanathan Anand, Indian chess faced a short tenure of monotony. But now the new generation of chess players in India has been challenging for top honours in international events, heralding the beginning of another glorious chapter.

Divya Deshmukh challenges Magnus Carlsen

Speaking to Dainik Jagran recently, Divya opened up on her desire to face Magnus Carlsen one day, which showcased her hunger and desire. “If I get a chance to play, I have to play with world number one chess player Magnus Carlsen. He has been a world champion and will learn a lot from playing against him,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also gave some insight into her World Cup victory. "Talking about the tournament, all the players who participated in it were senior to me. I had faced an experienced player in the first round. Experience in such tournaments is the work. The final was going on, everyone was in tension, but I was just trying to focus on myself,” she said.

Only 19 years old, she added, “I have been playing chess since I was five years old. As far as I remember, I played my first move against my father, but I had to face defeat in this match. After that, I grew up slowly and today I am at this point.”

She has also qualified for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, courtesy of her berth in the World Cup final.