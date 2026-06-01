Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Divyanshi makes history with double gold in WTT Pristina Feeder series

    Divyanshi makes history with double gold in WTT Pristina Feeder series

    Published on: Jun 01, 2026 3:23 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pristina , 15-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick produced a dream performance to become the youngest Indian woman ever to win a WTT Feeder Women's Singles title here.

    Divyanshi makes history with double gold in WTT Pristina Feeder series
    Divyanshi makes history with double gold in WTT Pristina Feeder series

    The young Indian star, ranked World No. 211, showcased extraordinary composure and fighting spirit to defeat Chinese Taipei's Yeh Yi-Tian, the World No. 38, in a thrilling five-game final.

    After dropping the opening game, Divyanshi mounted a spirited comeback to register a memorable 3-2 victory, announcing her arrival on the senior international stage in emphatic fashion.

    The victory is not only historic for Indian table tennis but also places Divyanshi in elite company globally. At just 15 years of age, she is believed to be the second-youngest player in the world, after Japan's prodigious Miwa Harimoto, to capture a Women's Singles title on the WTT Feeder circuit.

    Divyanshi's triumph was the culmination of a remarkable week in Prishtina, where she demonstrated maturity well beyond her years, overcoming higher-ranked and more experienced opponents with fearless attacking play and unwavering confidence.

    Adding further sparkle to an already unforgettable campaign, Divyanshi also clinched the Women's Doubles gold medal alongside fellow Indian teenager Syndrela Das.

    The talented Indian pair defeated the Japanese combination of Sachi Aoki and Cocona Muramatsu in a pulsating final that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

    After losing the opening game, the Indians fought back brilliantly to prevail 3-2 in a contest lasting a little over 30 minutes. Their resilience under pressure, especially in the crucial closing stages, highlighted the growing maturity of one of India's most promising partnerships.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    Home/Sports/Others/Divyanshi Makes History With Double Gold In WTT Pristina Feeder Series
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes