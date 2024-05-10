Doha Diamond League 2024 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra set to kick-off Olympic build-up in Qatar along with Kishore Jena

Doha Diamond League 2024 Live Updates, Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw event: Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is all set to kick off his preparations for the Paris Olympics this summer when he starts the 2024 season in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League one-day meet series against a star-studded and near-familiar field. The reigning world and Asian Games champion will be up against the likes of former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Olympic and world-medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic. The he 10-man field will also have European champion Julian Weber of Germany, who came fourth in the Tokyo Olympics and World Championships...Read More

The event will also comprise of another Indian, Kishore Kumar Jena, who will be making his Diamond League debut. Jena has a personal best of 87.54m while Chopra's all-time best is 89.94m, which is also the national record.

Chopra will head into the event in Doha as the defending champion, having registered an attempt of 88.67m. Vadlejch and Peters, with throws of 88.63m and 85.88m respectively, stood second and third. Chopra has won three individual legs of Diamond League and lifted the champion's trophy in 2022.

After this event, the 26-year-old will feature in a home for the first time in three years as he will appear in the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhubaneswar from May 12 to 15. Jena will also be taking part in the event. As per the schedule, the men's javelin qualifying round will be held on May 14 and the final will take place on May 15.