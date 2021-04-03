IND USA
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.(AP)
Durant fined USD 50,000 for offensive language on social media

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.
PTI | , New York
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 10:15 AM IST

Kevin Durant was fined USD 50,000 by the NBA for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant apologised on Thursday, saying: "I'm sorry that people seen the language that I used. That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor."

He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring. AP SSC SSC

kevin durant
