Erick Fedde leads three-hit effort as Cardinals put away Twins

Reuters |
Mar 30, 2025 02:52 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-STL-MIN/RECAP

Erick Fedde and three relievers combined for a three-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Fedde held the Twins to their one run on two hits in six innings while recording two strikeouts.

Ryan Fernandez, JoJo Romero and Phil Maton worked a scoreless inning each to put away Minnesota.

Lars Nootbaar went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs as the Cardinals opened their season with two straight victories. Nolan Arenado and Ivan Herrera each went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Twins starter Joe Ryan allowed one run on five hits in five innings, striking out five. Reliever Jorge Alcala took the loss after allowing three runs without retiring a batter.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 first-inning lead when Nootbaar singled and advanced on a groundout before Arenado drove him in with a single.

Minnesota tied the game in the second inning as Trevor Larnach led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout before scoring on a Willi Castro double.

Nootbaar got Fedde out of the inning with his diving catch of Jose Miranda's sinking liner into left field.

In the sixth, Arenado lined a double off Alcala to lead off. After a Burleson walk, Herrera drove in Arenado with a single to put the Cardinals in front 2-1.

Reliever Luis Varland walked Jordan Walker to load the bases, then he struck out Scott and Winn. But Nootbaar's two-run single gave the Cardinals a three-run cushion.

St. Louis pushed its lead to 5-1 in the eighth inning off relievers Jhoan Duran and Justin Topa. Scott reached on a bunt single and stole second base to set the table. Winn and Nootbaar drew walks and Donovan lifted a one-out sacrifice fly.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

