Ex-World champion boxer Saweety Boora and former kabaddi captain husband Deepak Hooda come to blows in viral video

A video clip of Saweety Boora, the 2023 World Championship gold medal-winning boxer, and her husband and former India kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda coming to blows has gone viral on social media. In the video, which seems to be a screen grab of CCTV footage, Saweety can be seen lunging at her husband and grabbing his collar before the rest in the room intervened and pulled her away. Both Saweety Boora and Deepak Hooda are highly decorated sportspersons(X)

Both are highly decorated sportspersons. Boora is a three-time medallist in the Asian Championships, winning gold in 2022, and a two-time World Championship medallist. She won gold in the 2023 World Championship in New Delhi. Hooda, meanwhile, is a former India kabaddi captain and was part of the team that won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. He is also considered one of the greatest all-rounders of all time in the Pro Kabaddi League. Hooda joined the BJP after retirement.

“During the questioning, my wife and her father started using harsh language. They assaulted me physically in the presence of cops and I received two injuries. Her maternal uncle Satyawan also accompanied them,” said Hooda.

Sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar of Hisar Sadar police station said they have booked Saweety, her father Mahender Singh and maternal uncle Satyawan under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation by treating to cause death or grievous hurt), 296 (obscene act) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita Act.

The couple's marriage has hit rocky waters off late, with Boora alleging that Hooda and Hisar police had earlier registered a case against Hooda and his sister Poonam on dowry harassment charges which was filed by Boora. In her complaint to Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, Saweety alleged that Deepak had been torturing her since their marriage in 2022.

She claimed that four days before their wedding, Poonam demanded a Fortuner SUV as dowry instead of a Creta car that her family had initially planned to gift. To meet the demand and avoid social stigma, her father deposited ?11.59 lakh with Toyota and took a loan to buy the vehicle. However, after the marriage, Deepak allegedly began torturing her, while Poonam taunted her for not bringing enough dowry.

A day earlier, the Indian boxer alleged that the Hisar police officials failed to act against her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda in a dowry case filed by her in February and instead filed a complaint against her, her father and maternal uncle for manhandling Hooda.