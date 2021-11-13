Feeling good to be finally conferred with Khel Ratna: Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday said that he is feeling good to be finally conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and he will continue to do better going forward.

Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and India women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday.

"I am feeling very good, it is the biggest sporting honour in the country. Planning has started, the camp started some time back and I have already started my training. I am preparing for World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I will strive to do my best in Paris 2024 Olympics. I was being nominated for Khel Ratna since the 3-4 years, now I have finally gotten this accolade, I am feeling very good," Neeraj told ANI.

Talking about her Khel Ratna, Mithali told ANI: "I feel very good, it is a recognition for women's cricket. I am sure that I will be more motivated to perform in Women's World Cup which will be played in New Zealand next year. I have my eyes set on the World Cup, the team is shaping up really well. Our players are experienced now and we will head into the World Cup with confidence now. If we do well in World Cup, women's cricket will reach greater heights in the country."

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was given the Arjuna Award and he said that he is very grateful to be given this accolade.

"I am very happy that my talent has gotten the appreciation, it is a big honour and I am very grateful. 20-25 years I have been playing cricket, it is a long journey for me. I will try to do my best for my country. This award will give me motivation to do better. I congratulate everyone who have been awarded today. I just want to perform for the team," said Dhawan.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.

The specially organised award function was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

