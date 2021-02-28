Feel the same butterflies in stomach as felt while playing first senior international event: Indian paddler Mudit
Mudit Dani is all set to take on Finland's Olah Benedek in the men's singles qualifying Rd 1 as the international table tennis tournaments kick off for the 2021 season with the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha today.
While a long lay off away from the sport due to pandemic, the Doha tournament will be a different experience for all the players as they resume playing at international circuit.
"It's an unbelievable feeling to restart over here. I feel the same butterflies in my stomach when I played my first ever senior tournament. Though this time I'm more prepared. And it's a surreal feeling to be back here where I played the tournament [Qatar Open] just before the pandemic hit the world," Mudit said.
During lockdown , the 20-year-old paddler Mudit worked on his technique and fitness. "The break gave me an opportunity to work a lot on strength training, technique, body movements and physical aspects. I also worked on my third-ball technique and service receive. That is something I look forward to seeing how it works out in the game," Mudit, who clinched his first senior international medla in US Open last year, said. The third-ball attack is a trick players use to gain points while serving through utilising the return ball.
Achanta Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee are among the 13 Indians who will be seen in action at the WTT Contender Doha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh returns to mat with gold in Kiev tournament, pins rival in final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament
- Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shotgun coach tests positive for Covid-19 in Cairo
- The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canelo Alvarez continues to cement legacy, outclasses Yildirim to retain titles
- Alvarez, of Mexico, dropped the Turkish challenger with a left right combination to the head midway through the third round. Alvarez followed with additional combinations, pinning Yildirim on the ropes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Excuse me while I kiss the sky
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mashal Sports issues ITT to auction Pro Kabaddi League media rights
- Sports management company Mashal Sports will conduct an open market media rights auction for five Pro Kabaddi League seasons to be held during 2021 - 2025.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi ensures weekend action at Gainbridge LPGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox