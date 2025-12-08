Feisty Matsuyama wins Hero World Challenge

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan during the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course. (Getty Images via AFP) Matsuyama was not happy with the way his season went, but the triumph puts him in a confident mood for 2026 Hideki Matsuyama showed his propensity for winning Tiger Woods-hosted tournaments when he triumphed at the $5 million Hero World Challenge on Sunday – his third title in events benefiting the 15-time major champion’s charity endeavours.

The Japanese superstar, after hitting a most sublime approach shot to two feet on the first playoff hole to beat Sweden’s Alex Noren, said two thoughts kept driving him during the stupendous final round of eight-under par 64.

The first was Woods telling him before the round that he’d probably win the tournament if he shot a 10-under in the final round. And two was the fact that when he won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera (the other PGA Tour event hosted by the American legend), he could not click a selfie with Woods.

It was a typical feisty display by Matsuyama, who bookended his 2025 season with a win in his first start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and now in his last at the Hero World Challenge.

Just when it looked like Austria’s Sepp Straka was running away with the tournament when he opened a two-shot lead with a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole, Matsuyama, at almost the same time, holed his second shot from 116 yards for an eagle on the par-4 10th hole, to achieve parity.

He then gave himself birdie chances on every hole from the 14th to the 18th, but could not convert any of them.

“I was not able to make any of the putts coming in, so when I stood for my second shot on the playoff hole, the only thought in my head was to get it so close that I would not need a second putt,” said the 2021 Masters champion, who also won the 2016 Hero World Challenge in his 11 PGA Tour career wins.

After the win, Matsuyama told Hindustan Times that there was nothing he enjoyed more than winning golf tournaments, and the fact was evident as the usually stoic look on his face was often replaced by a mischievous grin.

He even made a funny face and photobombed a young girl trying to take a picture with his caddie, Shota Hayofuji, who became a superstar himself with his respectful bow to Augusta National Golf Club on the 18th green the year Matsuyama won. Later, after the press conference, he kept pulling his manager’s leg because he struggled to translate “step-by-step progress”.

Matsuyama was not happy with the way his season went, but the finish puts him in a confident mood for 2026. His two wins were his only two top-10s of the year, and his form in the majors were average.

“I was struggling with a few things during the year and it was very frustrating. I spent a lot of time on phone in these last few days with my coach in Japan and we worked on a few things. It (the swing) already feels better,” said the 33-year-old, who has become the most successful Asian player in the history of the PGA Tour.

“I am feeling confident about 2026 and can’t wait for the new season to start.”

Both Matsuyama and Noren shot rounds of 64 to finish at 22-under par in regulation.

Straka and world No1 Scottie Scheffler shot identical 68s to finish third and tied fourth at 21- and 20-under, where Scheffler was joined by the reigning US Open champion JJ Spaun (65).