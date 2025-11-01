FIDE Chess World Cup trophy named after Viswanathan Anand, tournament kicks off in Goa

The new trophy of the FIDE Chess World Cup was unveiled in Goa on Friday. It has been named the Viswanathan Anand Trophy in honour of the five-time world champion. It was revealed during the Chess World Cup's opening ceremony on Friday, attended by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich in Panjim. It is a rolling trophy that will be passed on to future World Cup champions. The Chess World Cup trophy has been named after Viswanathan Anand.(FIDE)

PM Narendra Modi officially opened the Chess World Cup through a letter read out by AICF chief Nitin Narang. In his message, the Indian PM said, "As the Chess World Cup returns to the 'home of chess', it feels as though the game has come full circle. India’s growing role as a host to major international sporting events continues and augurs well for both India and the world. I declare the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 open."

Also, Women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh did the draw of colours for players in Round 1. She picked black for D Gukesh, who is the top seed, so all odd number players will begin with black pieces in their matches on Saturday.

Mandaiviya said, "The last time India hosted the FIDE World Cup we had less than 10 Grandmasters. Now we have 90 and India holds the Olympiad titles in both open and women category and the Women’s World Cup title won by Divya Deshmukh."

"India has come a long way in these 23 years and I am confident that hosting this world cup will only help us produce more champions in the future."

The top 50 players have received a bye in the opening round. The highest-ranked player in the opening round will be Turkish GM Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus. He will take on the lowest-ranked player, CM Nagi Abugenda of Libya. Meanwhile, Pranav V, will be the highest-rated player among Indians to be in action in Round 1.